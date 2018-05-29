JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old soldier drowned at Milford Lake during the holiday weekend.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says Jonathan Rivera, of Grandview Plaza, tried to swim across a cove at the south end of the lake but became exhausted and went under water.

Authorities do not believe the drowning is suspicious.

KSNT reports Rivera’s mother, who arrived in the area from New York City Monday, says her son was a soldier stationed at Fort Riley.

___

Information from: KSNT-TV.