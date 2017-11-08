PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating a stabbing death in Portland’s Central Eastside neighborhood.
Sgt. Chris Burley says officers found a man lying in a pool of blood Tuesday, shortly before midnight near the Morrison Bridge. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Burley says investigators believe the victim was in a fight when the stabbing occurred. No arrests have been made.
The victim’s name is being withheld until after an autopsy.
