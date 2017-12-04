PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police found a man in a blood-soaked shirt stabbed to death in his Philadelphia home.

Officers arrived on the scene on South Johnson Street around 1 a.m. Monday after a caller had asked them to check on the man. The 65-year-old victim was found with a stab wound to the stomach.

Police say the front door was unlocked and there was no sign of a forced entry.

The name of the man has not been released.