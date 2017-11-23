CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A Carbondale woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

WSIL-TV reports that police were called to an apartment on South Marion Street early Thursday, where they found 55-year-old Reginal Gilispie suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Gilispie was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he died.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Rebecca Belle Valentine and took her to Jackson County Jail, where she was booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.