BOSTON (AP) — Police say an argument inside a Boston barbershop turned deadly when one man stabbed another man.

Officers responded to La Familia Barber Shop in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found the victim, who is in his 40s, suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect had already fled by the time officers arrived, but was arrested several hours later.

No names have been released.

Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross (grahs) says the two men apparently knew each other and neither was an employee of the business.

Exactly what sparked the argument remains under investigation.