PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a late night stabbing outside a Providence convenience store.

Police say Conrado Urizar, of Providence, was stabbed outside the 7-Eleven store on Cranston Street just before midnight Tuesday. He had been stabbed several times in the abdomen.

Urizar was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that two men fled the area on foot. A store clerk said Urizar had just left the store after a purchase and was walking across the parking lot when he heard yelling.

Police do not believe it was a random attack.