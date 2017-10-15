COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 53-year-old man has been stabbed multiple times and a second man has suffered minor injuries during an altercation in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reported that Colorado Springs police said the stabbing occurred just before midnight Saturday a few blocks away from Memorial Park. Police say multiple people and vehicles were involved.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Details on the second man’s injuries were not provided.
No arrests were immediately announced.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com