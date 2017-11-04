TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a driver who had been speeding was killed when he collided with another car and his Chevy Camaro flipped over and caught fire.

Tucson police on Saturday identified the driver who died as 22-year-old Austin Ortiz. The woman driving the other car was critically hurt after being ejected and remains hospitalized. She wasn’t identified.

Witnesses told investigating officers that Ortiz had been driving north along a southeast Tucson road at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic Friday evening. His Camaro hit the front of a southbound sedan that planned a left turn, flipped over and burst into flames.

He was trapped in the overturned car and died at the scene. The woman driving the other car wasn’t wearing a seat belt.