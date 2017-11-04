TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a driver who had been speeding was killed when he collided with another car and his Chevy Camaro flipped over and caught fire.
Tucson police on Saturday identified the driver who died as 22-year-old Austin Ortiz. The woman driving the other car was critically hurt after being ejected and remains hospitalized. She wasn’t identified.
Witnesses told investigating officers that Ortiz had been driving north along a southeast Tucson road at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic Friday evening. His Camaro hit the front of a southbound sedan that planned a left turn, flipped over and burst into flames.
He was trapped in the overturned car and died at the scene. The woman driving the other car wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye