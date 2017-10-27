PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.
KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh’s Franklin Park section around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut (KAW’-nee-awt), Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.
Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.
On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.
