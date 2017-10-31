NEW YORK (AP) — Police have released surveillance images of a man they’re looking for after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was left with a head wound during an attack in a New York City neighborhood.

The New York Police Department says the attack occurred late Sunday night in Manhattan’s Washington Heights section.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a shooting found the 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, while a 31-year-old had a cut to his head.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead. The NYPD later identified him as Jose Nunez of Manhattan.

The other man is in stable condition.

The NYPD on Monday released an elevator camera’s video and photograph of a man who’s wanted in connection with the attack.