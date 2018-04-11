GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police say they’re looking for a man who tried to kidnap two teenage girls in separate incidents in Maryland.

A Montgomery County police news release says the younger girl was walking home Friday when the man approached her in a vehicle and asked her if she needed a ride.

News outlets reports she declined, and he exited the vehicle and grabbed and pulled her on her arm. She broke free and police were called.

A few weeks ago, the 16-year-old was at a bus stop when the man asked if she needed a ride. She said the same man later asked if she needed a ride as she walked home. In both instances she declined, and the man left.

Police learned of the earlier incidents after posting information on the Friday incident.