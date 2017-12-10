NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to track down an 18-year-old to ask him about a deadly shooting over the weekend.
New London police say they want to interview Jamir Johnson in connection with the shooting. He has not been named as a suspect.
They are investigating the death of a man who was found Saturday afternoon in a basement apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators are awaiting confirmation of the deceased man’s identity. His name will be released when family members have been notified.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.