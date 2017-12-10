NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to track down an 18-year-old to ask him about a deadly shooting over the weekend.

New London police say they want to interview Jamir Johnson in connection with the shooting. He has not been named as a suspect.

They are investigating the death of a man who was found Saturday afternoon in a basement apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators are awaiting confirmation of the deceased man’s identity. His name will be released when family members have been notified.