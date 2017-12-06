COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a Florida man posed as a rideshare driver to pick up women, including University of South Carolina students, and hold them against their will.

News outlets report Columbia police say the man is accused of assaulting a woman who got out of his car on Nov. 26 and tried to help her friend get out. Police say the woman received medical treatment for scrapes and bruises to her leg.

A campus alert says the suspect is accused of offering rides to multiple women, and taking them to places other than their intended destinations and refusing to let them out.

Columbia police and university police are seeking the man, who court records identify as a Miami resident.

The alert says he’s not affiliated with the university.