FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they’ll resume a search Tuesday for a man missing since his kayak overturned on the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge.
Fort Dodge Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter says the man and his wife were kayaking below the hydroelectric dam when both kayaks flipped about 3:30 p.m. Monday. She swam to shore, but her husband was swept away by the river. He was last seen about 100 yards (91 meters) from the dam.
Their names haven’t been released.
Hergenreter says volunteers won’t be needed for Tuesday’s search of the water and shoreline.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times