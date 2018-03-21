CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was lured into a sting by an informant cooperating with federal agents could soon be released after pleading guilty to a robbery conspiracy charge.
The Chicago Tribune reports that 49-year-old Leslie Mayfield entered the plea Tuesday and already may have served enough time since his 2009 arrest.
Mayfield was working at an electronics company and struggling financially when he said an informant told him he could get $40,000 and two kilograms of cocaine if he robbed a house where drugs were purportedly stashed.
The plea comes after a federal judge in Chicago last week urged federal law enforcement nationwide to stop conducting stings in which undercover agents talk suspects into agreeing to steal non-existent drugs from non-existent stash houses, saying they overwhelmingly target blacks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
The sting that netted Mayfield involved U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com