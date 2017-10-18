HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A man was uninjured but arrested after he was sleeping in a dumpster that was picked up and emptied into the back of a Helena collection truck.
The Independent Record reports that the man was dumped into the cardboard recycling truck Tuesday morning.
Helena police Lt. Corey Bailey says the man was only in the truck for a short amount of time because the driver saw boxes being thrown out and heard him pounding on the wall.
Officers arrested the man after learning he was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants.
___
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com