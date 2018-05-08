SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man is scheduled to go on trial next week in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and the wounding of another man last year.

State police in Somerset allege that 41-year-old Jamie McVicker opened fire as the two were driving away from the suspect’s home after retrieving her personal effects.

Police say the male victim was calling 911 in the vehicle when the gunfire began in February 2017 in Boswell.

McVicker’s ex, Brittney Kyle, was wounded in the neck and died. The man was grazed by a bullet. McVicker fled but was later arrested in Conemaugh Township.

After jury selection was completed Monday, McVicker is scheduled to go on trial May 16 on charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.