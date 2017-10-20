WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say eight people have been hospitalized in southeastern Poland after a 27-year-old man attacked them with a knife at a shopping mall.

Andrzej Wierszyna, spokesman for the police in the town of Stalowa Wola, said the attack took place Friday afternoon with a sharp tool. Police officer Anna Klee was quoted by the PAP news agency, says it was a knife.

The man has been detained.

Eight people have been taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz. Authorities say six of them have serious wounds.