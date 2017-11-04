SPENCER, Ind. (AP) — A man holding a woman at gunpoint in an Indiana home has been fatally shot by police after a 31-hour standoff.

Owen County sheriff’s officials say the man was shot once about 7 a.m. Saturday by a tactical team member from outside the house on Kinnikinnick Ridge near Spencer, southwest of Indianapolis.

The standoff started about 11:20 p.m. Thursday when deputies responded to a domestic issue report at the home.

Authorities said the man forced his way inside and initially held two women and two children hostage. One of the women was able to escape. Both of the children — ages 9 and 2 — were released by Friday afternoon through negotiations with the man.

Police on Saturday declined to describe the relationship between the man and the hostages.