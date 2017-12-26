INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 39-year-old man shot and wounded by police officers after a car chase on Indianapolis’ south side has been identified.

The Indianapolis Star reports Tuesday that Alhadji Bayon remains hospitalized in serious condition and faces preliminary charges of robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement.

The Marion County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case and charges.

Officers began chasing a vehicle following a report of a robbery at a gas station Sunday morning. Police said Bayon was shot multiple times as he reached into his waistband after officers forced the vehicle to stop.

The newspaper reports that investigators later determined he was reaching for a metal pipe with a grip.

Officers involved in the shooting have been put on leave pending an investigation.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com