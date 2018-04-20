SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 41-year-old man shot and killed by police in suburban Salt Lake City this week had previous run-ins with police and claimed to have mental illness.

Spokespeople with the Salt Lake City and Unified Police Departments said Friday that they had several encounters with Lonnie Marcel Bowen before he was killed following an alleged hostage incident on Tuesday morning. None of the previous contacts were serious or violent.

The Deseret News reports that police documents show Bowen told police he was bipolar and abused drugs.

Black Lives Matter activist Lex Scott says those should have been warning signs for police to act less aggressively and instead bring a mental health counselor onto the scene.”

The incident is under investigation.

Bowen’s shooting was one of three fatal shootings by police in April in Utah.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com