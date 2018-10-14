BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot twice by a sheriff’s deputy in Bend.

The Bend Bulletin reports Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says 33-year-old Brandon Berrett was driving his car away from the deputy Friday when the deputy fired into the car.

Hummel did not say exactly what prompted the deputy to fire his weapon.

Hummel did not say if Berrett was armed or if he had behaved in a threatening manner.

Hummel also identified the deputy who shot Berrett as Chris Jones, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2007 and serves as a training instructor.

Hummel says he expects the investigation to be completed soon and he will release his legal conclusion at that time.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com