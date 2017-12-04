CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A man has died in a weekend shooting near the South Carolina coast.
Local media outlets reported that Horry County police are investigating the shooting death near Conway about 11:45 p.m. Saturday as a homicide.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victim was 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe of Conway, who died at the scene just off state Highway 544.
No arrests have been reported. Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State