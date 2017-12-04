CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A man has died in a weekend shooting near the South Carolina coast.

Local media outlets reported that Horry County police are investigating the shooting death near Conway about 11:45 p.m. Saturday as a homicide.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victim was 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe of Conway, who died at the scene just off state Highway 544.

No arrests have been reported. Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.