Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old man has been killed at a shooting at a North Carolina arcade.

Salisbury Police say James Davis was wounded around 1:15 a.m. at the Fishzilla Arcade and died about two hours later at the hospital.

Police said in a statement they know who shot Davis and have questioned the shooter and other witnesses.

Authorities say the investigation continues and no charges have been filed.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Arcades in North Carolina can have games of skill where people play to win cash prizes.

The Associated Press