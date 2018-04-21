SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old man has been killed at a shooting at a North Carolina arcade.
Salisbury Police say James Davis was wounded around 1:15 a.m. at the Fishzilla Arcade and died about two hours later at the hospital.
Police said in a statement they know who shot Davis and have questioned the shooter and other witnesses.
Authorities say the investigation continues and no charges have been filed.
Arcades in North Carolina can have games of skill where people play to win cash prizes.