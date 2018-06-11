Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after being shot in the driveway of a home in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Brad Koch said Monday morning the victim has been identified as 54-year-old Adam Truesdale.

Investigators say Truesdale and another person were in the driveway when the shooting occurred.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police were looking for witnesses. There is no word yet on what prompted the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press