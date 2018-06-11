CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after being shot in the driveway of a home in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Lt. Brad Koch said Monday morning the victim has been identified as 54-year-old Adam Truesdale.
Investigators say Truesdale and another person were in the driveway when the shooting occurred.
Police were looking for witnesses. There is no word yet on what prompted the shooting. No arrests have been made.