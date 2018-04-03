PRINCETON, N.C. (AP) — A man wearing some body armor has been shot to death following an argument in North Carolina.

Media outlets report the shooting happened late Monday afternoon in Princeton, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Raleigh.

Witnesses told police there was an argument, followed by gunfire.

The man was found in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. The man’s name has not been released.

Police Chief Tyrone Sutton said the victim’s body armor indicates he had clearly tried to prepare for something before he arrived in Princeton.

Sutton said the victim’s brother had been in an argument earlier Monday with three suspects in the shooting and the victim arrived to help his brother when the argument escalated and shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.