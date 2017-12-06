CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities shot and killed a man they say fired a rifle at them during a standoff in southeastern Wyoming.
Laramie County sheriff’s deputies recognized a truck Wednesday afternoon that was being driven by a man who had an Albany County arrest warrant for sexual assault and violating his probation.
After an hour-long standoff, the man exited his vehicle and fired toward the officers. A deputy and three Cheyenne police officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who died at a nearby hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured.
Investigators have not released any other information.
