CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A business manager has been shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers were called to a robbery around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man in an office with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene. They were unable to track the suspect with bloodhounds and a helicopter.