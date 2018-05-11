HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating an early morning killing at an apartment complex in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba says officers responded to the complex around 3:50 a.m. Friday to investigate a call reporting a shooting. They found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Al.com reports that he was on the ground between the parking lot and a breezeway. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name wasn’t released.

Police say they’re searching for any witnesses who may have seen the shooting.