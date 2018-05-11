HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating an early morning killing at an apartment complex in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.
Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba says officers responded to the complex around 3:50 a.m. Friday to investigate a call reporting a shooting. They found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Al.com reports that he was on the ground between the parking lot and a breezeway. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name wasn’t released.
Police say they’re searching for any witnesses who may have seen the shooting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family's SUV plunged off cliff
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows