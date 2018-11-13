ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A suspected drug-related shooting left a man in serious condition.
Anchorage police shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday took a call of a shooting at the Spenard Holiday Inn Express on Spenard Road just east of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Police say a man in the hotel parking lot was shot in the upper body by another man.
The wounded man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have no information to immediately release on the suspect.