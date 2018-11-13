ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man shot in the parking lot of a hotel in southwest Anchorage has died.

Anchorage police announced Tuesday they are investigating the case, reported earlier as a drug-related shooting, as a homicide.

Police shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday took a call of a shooting at the Spenard Holiday Inn Express on Spenard Road just east of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

The victim was shot in the upper body by another man.

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Police say they have no information to immediately release on the suspect.