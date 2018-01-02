WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was wounded in a daylight shooting in front of a courthouse.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday outside Waterbury Superior Court.
The Waterbury Republican-American reports the victim collapsed about a half block from where he was shot. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a leg wound.
Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted by the gunman. No arrests were immediately reported.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- Five members of Washington family among 10 killed in fiery crash outside Acapulco
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
Police were looking for an SUV that may have been involved in the shooting.
___
This story has been corrected to attribute material to Republican-American newspaper, not Record American.
___
Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com