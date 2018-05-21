PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies in southern Colorado.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports 36-year-old Santiago Evans-Valencia was wanted on several felony warrants when he was confronted in a suspicious vehicle Saturday morning.

Deputies say Evans-Valencia pulled out a gun as they were trying to arrest him. One or more of the deputies opened fire and shot the man.

Details on felony warrants for which Evans-Valencia was wanted were not available Monday.

