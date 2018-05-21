PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies in southern Colorado.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports 36-year-old Santiago Evans-Valencia was wanted on several felony warrants when he was confronted in a suspicious vehicle Saturday morning.
Deputies say Evans-Valencia pulled out a gun as they were trying to arrest him. One or more of the deputies opened fire and shot the man.
Details on felony warrants for which Evans-Valencia was wanted were not available Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com