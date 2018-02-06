SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A scientist’s father says his son is recovering from surgery after being shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says no arrest had been made as of Monday.
A police report says the victim, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist, was driving behind a Jeep when the vehicle braked several times. The victim slowed down.
The report says the driver of the Jeep then pulled over at an intersection, waited for the victim and got back on the highway behind the victim’s vehicle.
The victim says the driver pulled up next to his vehicle and he heard two loud pops.
Authorities say a CAT scan showed a bullet between the victim’s scalp and skull.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com