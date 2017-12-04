RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot during an altercation with two private bail bondsmen in Southern California.
Officer Ryan Railsback says police and sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday evening to reports of a wounded man along a river in the city of Riverside.
Railsback says they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at a hospital.
Railsback says the bail bondsmen were following a wanted man and eventually got into a physical altercation with him that ended with shots fired. After the shooting, the bail bondsmen requested law enforcement assistance.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
The incident remains under investigation.