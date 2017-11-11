PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle at a west Philadelphia gas station.

Officers were called to the Parkside neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person with a gun. Arriving officers found the 38-year-old man in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

WPVI reports that the victim was in a pickup truck outside the A Plus gas station and minimart when someone approached and fired at least 19 times, striking the victim six times. The station says the pickup then rolled across the parking lot and hit a utility pole.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. Saturday. His name wasn’t immediately released and no arrests were immediately announced.