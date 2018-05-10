TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man shot by Tucson police during a domestic violence incident has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Police say 25-year-old Eyan Gastelum is facing charges of domestic violence/disorderly conduct with a weapon and drug possession.

Gastelum was shot by a Tucson police officer last month.

Officers went to a house on April 4 after neighbors called police to say people were fighting in front of a home and one of them had a gun.

Police reported seeing a father and son fighting for a gun.

One of the officers fired his gun, striking Gastelum.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening wounds.

It’s unclear if Gastelum has legal representation yet.