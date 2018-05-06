OAKFIELD, Maine (AP) — A Smyrna man who was shot by a trooper during an arrest in the town of Oakfield last week has died.
Officials say 54-year-old John Corneil was shot during an armed confrontation late Friday morning after a team of three troopers went to a store to arrest him.
Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said he died Saturday at Eastern Maine Medical Center. An autopsy was being done Sunday.
The Maine attorney general’s office investigating the incident.
