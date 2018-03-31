ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a23-year-old man shot by a St. Louis police officer following a foot chase has been arrested and charged with assault and other counts.
Police say the shooting happened early Saturday morning when two officers tried to pull over a car driven by Leontaye Combs, leading to a high-speed chase.
Police say Combs later fled on foot, running behind a house, then reappearing from the back of the house holding a handgun. Police say Combs pointed the gun at an officer and was shot.
Police say Combs was treated and released from a hospital, then booked into jail.
Police have not released the name of the officer who shot Combs, but say he’s 30 years old with six years of service.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com