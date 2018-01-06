ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Officials say a man was critically injured when he was shot by police in Central Texas after he fired at officers as they tried to arrest him.
The Austin American-Statesman reports Round Rock police say that early Saturday morning officers were sent to a neighborhood following reports of someone dressed in black walking around cars in the area.
Police say officers made contact with a man who matched the description and found he had an active warrant for his arrest. Police say that when officers tried to arrest the man, there was a struggle and he produced a gun and fired at police.
Police say the officers, who were not hit, returned fire and shot the man.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': Seattle woman fights off machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Interior secretary’s plan would open up Washington and Oregon coastlines to drilling
- Lawsuit says Eastside realtor and developer conspired to inflate home prices for foreign buyers
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
Police say the man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.
___
Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com