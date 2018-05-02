WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man who was shot by a retired police officer after he was spotted on the man’s yard has pleaded not guilty to trespassing and assault charges.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 29-year-old Zachary Bailey entered his plea Tuesday and bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Prosecutors say retired officer Charles Jackson witnessed Bailey trying to break into a car in Worcester around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Jackson confronted Bailey as he walked toward his home.

The men fought and Bailey allegedly threatened to shoot Jackson. Prosecutors say Bailey fired a shot, and Jackson returned fire.

Officers later found Bailey after he called to say he had been shot. He was treated for two gunshot wounds.

His court-appointed attorney argued for lower bail.