AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in suburban Denver.
The Aurora Sentinel reports 41-year-old Troy Michael Jacques was shot multiple times after police say he pulled a handgun on an officer Saturday night. Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz says he believes the officer acted appropriately based on body camera footage.
A woman called police Friday and told them a man had pointed a gun at her and her husband when they were driving. Police couldn’t find the man that night but spotted Jacques in a vehicle matching the description Saturday.
Jacques got out of his vehicle and approached officers after he was pulled over. He retreated to his vehicle and pulled a gun after one of the officers grabbed him.
___
Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/