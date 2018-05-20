FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police say officers have shot and wounded a man who opened fire at them during a chase.
Authorities say the man initially shot at police in White Settlement, just west of Fort Worth, then drove to Fort Worth with officers in pursuit.
Fort Worth police joined the chase and he was shot several times. His truck was disabled after police deployed spikes strips on the roadway.
The victim in the late Saturday shooting is hospitalized but his condition hasn’t been disclosed.
Police spokesman Jim Pollozani says investigators have been looking at four separate crime scenes. No one else was hurt and no motive has been immediately determined.