SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who was shot by police after he robbed a bank and then stabbed another man has died.
Salisbury police said in a news release 42-year-old Jerick Raheem Gray of High Point was suspected of robbing a bank in Salisbury and leading police on a chase to Thomasville on Thursday.
Officers used stop sticks to stop Gray’s vehicle near a hobby shop in Thomasville. According to police, Gray stabbed the store owner, who was trying to stop him from coming in. He was shot by a Salisbury police officer and died on Thursday.
Police said the store owner was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Authorities also said a female passenger in Gray’s vehicle is still being treated at a hospital for an unrelated medical condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW