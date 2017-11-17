FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man who was shot by police last month has died after officials say he experienced a medical emergency in jail.

The Allen County coroner’s office says 53-year-old Jeffery D. Jones died Thursday. The cause and manner of his death haven’t been determined.

The Journal Gazette reports Jones suffered a medical emergency at the county jail Wednesday and later died at a local hospital.

Jones was shot by a Fort Wayne police officer on Oct. 27 after he allegedly threatened to harm his wife and pointed a gun at her. He was hospitalized after the shooting but was later transferred to the jail.

Fort Wayne police, State Police and Allen County prosecutors continue investigating the shooting.

Jones had been facing criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement charges.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net