PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An armed man shot by police officers at a Northeast Portland Starbucks cafe has been released from a hospital and arrested.
The Oregonian reports 34-year-old Ryan Beisley was released from the hospital Saturday night and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
He had been sought on a federal warrant.
Police say Beisley on Friday night began shouting at employees in the coffee shop connected to the Hollywood District Fred Meyer.
Workers went to a back room and locked themselves in to get away.
Responding officers saw Beisley had a gun.
Four officers fired as Beisley walked out of the coffee shop. Police say he suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Four Portland police officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com