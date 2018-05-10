PHOENIX (AP) — An armed man who was shot by police at a Phoenix store is expected to survive and face charges in a homicide case.

Police say the name of the 52-year-old suspect is being withheld until he’s booked into jail.

Officers responded Wednesday morning to a report of a fight at a business.

Arriving officers say an armed man was inside the store along with a person with a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect stated he would kill officers if they entered the store.

Officers confronted the suspect and told him to surrender, but he ignored the commands and reached into his waistband.

Police then shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital.

They say the wounded man identified as 24-year-old Efran Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.