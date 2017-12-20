MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was shot by Minneapolis police after he began harming himself in an interrogation room has been charged in the case he was questioned about.
Eighteen-year-old Marcus Fischer is charged with assault and aggravated robbery in a Dec. 13 shooting that happened during a purported gun sale. Prosecutors say Fischer was examining a handgun when he pulled out another gun and shot the seller.
Prosecutors say that during questioning Monday, Fischer denied shooting the victim but admitted he helped facilitate the meeting and helped someone else rob the gun seller.
After Monday’s interview, police say Fischer started hurting himself with an “edged weapon. Officers shot him after efforts to subdue him failed. That investigation is ongoing.
It’s not clear if Fischer has an attorney. He’s hospitalized under police guard.