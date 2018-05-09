EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say deputies shot and wounded a man carrying a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says the deputies opened fire after the man pulled what they thought was a handgun from his waistband late Tuesday in El Monte. She says a “realistic-looking” pellet gun was recovered.
The Los Angeles Times reports the man was in stable condition Wednesday after being struck once in the upper body.
Nishida says deputies initially approached the man after they noticed him acting suspiciously.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes