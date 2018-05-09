GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A man shot by Greeley police has died at a hospital.
The Greeley Tribune reports that 45-year-old Thomas Junior Garcia was shot Tuesday by police, and was identified the next day by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.
Police had been responding to a suspicious vehicle call when officers tried talking to Garcia, who then fled on foot.
Police say Garcia displayed a knife to officers and after an unsuccessful attempt to subdue him with a stun gun, an officer fired their weapon.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com